Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$1.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce earnings per share of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

PTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Polarityte by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Polarityte by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Polarityte by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Polarityte by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

