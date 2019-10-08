Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDB. Citigroup lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 171,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,190. The firm has a market cap of $477.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.91. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 2,822,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

