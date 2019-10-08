Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDB. Citigroup lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 171,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,190. The firm has a market cap of $477.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.91. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 2,822,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.