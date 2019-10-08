Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $922.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will report sales of $922.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $942.20 million and the lowest is $903.65 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.51 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596,675 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,270,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,528,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,589 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,292,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,825 shares during the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 2,809,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,772. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.85. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

