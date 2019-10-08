Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $922.98 Million

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will report sales of $922.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $942.20 million and the lowest is $903.65 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.51 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596,675 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,270,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,528,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,589 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,292,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,825 shares during the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 2,809,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,772. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.85. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.