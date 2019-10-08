Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $846.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.69. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Brian Bernick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,472,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,844.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 170,549 shares of company stock valued at $493,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,178,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after buying an additional 89,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 576,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 788,467 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 15.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 3,212,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 423,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

