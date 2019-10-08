Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will post sales of $207.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.20 million. Zendesk reported sales of $154.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $810.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.20 million to $813.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zendesk from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.09.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. 394,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -79.47 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $35,680.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,751.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $140,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,847.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $19,686,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Zendesk by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after buying an additional 232,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

