Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 65.91% and a negative net margin of 6,984.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 8,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

