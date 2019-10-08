Zacks: Brokerages Expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to Post -$0.87 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Portola Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTLA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.51. 673,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,666. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.