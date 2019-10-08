Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Given $25.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $25.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 236,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $400.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. Consol Energy has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $41.98.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $350.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Consol Energy’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

