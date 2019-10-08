Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) to Sell

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AEL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AEL stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. 21,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,491. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $706.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,521,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 271,038 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 751,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 255,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 695,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.