Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to Sell

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,837. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $176,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.