Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to Sell

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,837. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $176,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

