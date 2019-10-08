Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Care.com, Inc. provides online marketplace for finding and managing family care primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform provides care needs which consists of child care, senior care and special needs care as well as other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping and helps caregivers find employment opportunities. Care.com, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Care.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Care.com from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Care.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CRCM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 209,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,387. The company has a market cap of $332.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Care.com has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other Care.com news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $167,823.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,068,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chet Kapoor purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,488 shares of company stock worth $211,012. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Care.com during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

