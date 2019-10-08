Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.23.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 80,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,057.55% and a negative net margin of 120.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

