Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to “Hold”

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. 9,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,149. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,411.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Simmons First National by 127.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

