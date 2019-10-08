Zacks: Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPVD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 price target on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,120,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

MPVD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,293. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

