Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) traded down 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 500 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta.

