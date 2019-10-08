Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Zecotek Photonics Inc. (CVE:ZMS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 72500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

About Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS)

Zecotek Photonics Inc, a photonics technology company, develops various photonics technologies and products for commercial and research applications in medical, bio-science, high-energy physics, pharmaceutical research, material processing, engineering and industrial design, and multi-media markets. The company operates through three divisions: Zecotek Imaging China, Zecotek Optronics Systems, and Zecotek Autotronics.

