ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $2.68. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 510 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

About ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

