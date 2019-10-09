-$0.03 EPS Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPRT. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $4.00 price objective on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

