$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Square reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,074.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Square has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $87.66.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at $30,603,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,001 shares of company stock worth $3,375,729. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

