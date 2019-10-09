-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. DelMar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DelMar Pharmaceuticals.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.59).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DMPI shares. ValuEngine cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of DMPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,029. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.25.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

