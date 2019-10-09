$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. PBF Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $82.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PBF Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Karen Berriman Davis acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $137,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,676,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after buying an additional 850,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBFX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,302. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

