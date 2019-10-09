$0.51 EPS Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,364. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.