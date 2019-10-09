$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. Amdocs reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 173.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 514,053 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. 449,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. Amdocs has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

