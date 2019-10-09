$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Walmart posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $118.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 22.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.