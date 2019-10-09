$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

USB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,946. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,230,000 after buying an additional 310,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,070,000 after buying an additional 195,579 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

