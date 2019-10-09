$1.34 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Raymond James cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.48.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,573. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

