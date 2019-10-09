$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. South State posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on shares of South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

SSB stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 86,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,731. South State has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.34.

In other South State news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $364,834.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,564 shares of company stock worth $1,547,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of South State by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.