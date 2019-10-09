$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2019

Brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 34,534,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,579,766. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716,908 shares of company stock worth $55,473,703 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $5,484,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

