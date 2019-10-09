127,252 Shares in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 127,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Astronics makes up approximately 3.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Astronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Astronics by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 259,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 40,001 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth $346,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 93.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 7.7% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,601,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 2,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,059. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $76,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $252,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

