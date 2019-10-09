1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCCY. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $106,014.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,795 shares in the company, valued at $283,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 129,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.