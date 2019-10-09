2,348 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. L3Harris accounts for approximately 0.2% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.83. 69,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.69. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

