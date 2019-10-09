23,997 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,082 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 346.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 886,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,961,000 after purchasing an additional 850,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $39,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 7,644,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,055. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

