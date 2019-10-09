24,740 Shares in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,740 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IDACORP by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,272 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 67.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,887 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $111,274,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IDA traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.22.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

