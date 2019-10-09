$3.46 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post earnings of $3.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $3.34. Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 49,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

