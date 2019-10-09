$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.98 billion to $13.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 178,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 326.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 509,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after buying an additional 389,989 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 647,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,859. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

