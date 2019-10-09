$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,238 shares of company stock worth $19,064,664 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. 1,109,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,615. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

