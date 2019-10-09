$314.65 Million in Sales Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report $314.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.20 million to $315.10 million. Mellanox Technologies posted sales of $279.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.99.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $819,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter worth $91,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLNX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 332,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

