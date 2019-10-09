$35.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to report $35.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.32 million and the highest is $35.85 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $36.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $144.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.42 million to $144.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $145.34 million, with estimates ranging from $144.33 million to $147.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDR. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 26.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,636,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 96,601 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 150,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $251.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

