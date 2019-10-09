58,950 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $8.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,506. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $156,423.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,366.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,959 shares of company stock valued at $33,894,613. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

