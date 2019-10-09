$63.65 Million in Sales Expected for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will report $63.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. Opus Bank reported sales of $60.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $252.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.90 million to $255.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $258.50 million to $269.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Opus Bank had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

OPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

OPB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 167,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,616. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the first quarter worth $5,698,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Opus Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Opus Bank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Opus Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Opus Bank by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

