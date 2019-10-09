$7.81 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce sales of $7.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.91 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $3.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $32.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $32.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.68 million, with estimates ranging from $104.80 million to $165.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,253,964 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $258,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 170,549 shares of company stock valued at $493,167. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 730,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,962 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 991,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,325. The firm has a market cap of $876.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.