$701.88 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce sales of $701.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.40 million to $708.70 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $665.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of ATR traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.48. 134,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,228. AptarGroup has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 200.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $132,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

