80,795 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 16,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 864,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.