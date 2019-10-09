Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Aaron’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 4,652.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 83,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,337,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $931,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,479.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.33 per share, with a total value of $126,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,758 shares of company stock worth $1,349,246 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.88. 525,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,875. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Aaron's

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

