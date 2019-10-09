Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.74.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.50. 4,027,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,708. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.