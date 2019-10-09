AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 387,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 218,230 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $95.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

