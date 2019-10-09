Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $7.60. Absolute Software shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 8,917 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $321.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Absolute Software news, Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 3,320 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$25,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at C$14,918.40.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

