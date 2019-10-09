Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

ACST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

ACST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 181,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,439. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.