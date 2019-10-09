Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 173,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,745. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $85.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

