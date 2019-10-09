Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,378,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,845,000 after purchasing an additional 975,027 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.98. 2,873,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,646. The stock has a market cap of $310.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $125.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

